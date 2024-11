Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the reason Solo Sikoa has not been competing as of late is simply due to a precautionary measure to keep him healthy for The Bloodline’s upcoming 6-Man Tag Team Match against Roman Reigns and The Usos at Crown Jewel. Sikoa is not dealing with any type of injury.

Sikoa last competed for the WWE on the October 18th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he faced Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.