Backstage News on Why Stephanie McMahon Working With Nick Khan is “Necessary”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named as co-CEOs.

While Stephanie will serve as the company’s public face, Khan is anticipated to be in control of the business side. Due to differences in opinion and neither party having complete authority to carry out plans, there is a risk that the paring may become an issue. However, a WWE employee responded to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com with a statement on the subject.

“I actually believe this pairing is necessary. Nick is a revenue driver. And he’s been involved in things that are not his specialty. What he’s good at, he’s great at. Steph is the promoter. The old school promoter with the new lexicon in media about analytics and branding. If Steph sticks to being a promoter, managing the relationships for the company, and Nick sticks to revenue, they’re a formidable team.”