Backstage News On Why Steve Cutler Was Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo wrote on Twitter that her and boyfriend Steve Cutler both tested positive for Covid-19 in early January.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Cutler is believed to be the first WWE wrestler fired due to testing positive for Covid-19. Meltzer explained that Vince McMahon was said to be “livid” after finding out that there was a New Year’s party which led to Cutler testing positive:

“The belief is that it had to do with his New Year’s Eve party that led to that and that McMahon had promised a few wrestlers like Reigns a safe environment when he returned and Cutler was around all the talent.”

Cutler was said to have been training in the big men’s class at the Performance Center when he received the news that he was being let go.