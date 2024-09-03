Backstage News On Why The Bloodline Missed WWE SmackDown

With Solo Sikoa, The Tongas, and Jacob Fatu leading the group and Roman Reigns attempting to reclaim Sikoa’s position as Tribal Chief, the Bloodline story has continued to develop.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, the faction laid out Reigns and sent him through the announce table. WWE was in Europe last week, holding a house show tour before broadcasting SmackDown and Bash from the Uber Arena in Berlin.

The show featured a number of memorable moments, including Bayley’s return, during which she participated in Nia Jax vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Title and LA Knight vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the US Championship. It also included the final build for Bash in Berlin.

However, The Bloodline did not appear in any SmackDown segments. This left fans wondering why.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the daily update on F4Wonline.com, “The reason there was no Bloodline segment on SmackDown is because much of the family went home for Afa’s funeral, which took place this weekend.”

Afa, one half of the Wild Samoans, died last month at the age of 81.