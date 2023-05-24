Backstage News On Why Two WWE Stars Are Lacking TV Time

Spots on television are even more scarce after the WWE Draft because a number of NXT stars were promoted to the main roster and placed on Raw or SmackDown. Not everyone can be used because there is so much talent on the roster. That also applies to AEW, which has a sizable roster and has come under fire for not using particular wrestlers.

While Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) are still active with WWE, nothing noteworthy has been accomplished with them recently.

Angel and Humberto began working together on Raw in September 2021. They were chosen as a part of the 2021 Draft for the SmackDown brand before the team changed its name to Los Lotharios and dropped down the card.

They have already worked three matches this year, three of which have been broadcast on television. They last competed as a tag team in January, and their most recent appearance was on last week’s episode of Raw during the WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE hasn’t done anything with the tag team because they are at the bottom of the hierarchy.

“They’re low on the pecking order, and I think that’s pretty much it. They’re there, but they just don’t do anything with them, and they’re talented guys too. WWE’s got a lot of talented guys, and some of them are. It’s always going to be a case where some of them just aren’t used, and I mean WWE, but AEW is the same way. There are talented guys in AW that don’t do a lot. Also, there are lots and lots of guys on rosters more than. There are more talented guys on rosters, and there are spots that are pushed. So there’s going to be people like that, and they could send him to NXT, I suppose. And that’s not necessarily the worst idea. But right now they’re kind of just, like a lot of guys, there’s just guys that are there. Shelton, Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, just guys that are there, they’re on the roster, and they just don’t do anything with,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)