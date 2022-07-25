Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show.

According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.

Keller said, “Vince through outside forces is feeling forced out, he didn’t want to retire. He would have loved to have probably stuck around till Monday for Raw at MSG. That shows the timing of this wasn’t perfect for, for him to not even make it to Monday to have one less show in MSG.”

“Vince McMahon is really gone. And everybody I talked to – yes, there’s the conspiracy theorists and yes, people will go ‘well, you know, if the window opens he’ll return.’ As of now, the expectation on a corporate and wrestling level is he’s gone and not expected to return. Not expected doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Nobody I talked to thinks this is a charade for PR reasons.”

The company wants to portray stability to stockholders, so while there is work being done to restructure things, don’t expect to see many significant changes happening anytime soon.

“The reason is there’s just a complete approach right now of reshuffling. Like the idea is Nick Kahn would not be part of becoming a co-CEO as a cover story for Vince McMahon still running things.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Keller stated that Kevin Dunn is not a “Triple H” guy, but it is unlikely that he will be removed at this time; nonetheless, he might not be there in a year. Keller said, “I’m just told, it seems unlikely that he’d be around a year from now. He certainly has enough money to just retire.”

“The big story hovering over all of this isn’t just the story of Vince McMahon…The story here, bigger in some people’s eyes, is protecting the value of WWE, in the eyes of shareholders and in the eyes of a potential suitor to buy the company. And that is probably what is driving Vince McMahon’s retirement somewhere in that, you know, 30 to 70% of the decision was protecting the value of the company. So if the company has sold, Vince McMahon reaps maximum benefits. Vince McMahon looks like a loser right now, because he retired when he didn’t want to due to sexual impropriety scandals and payoffs. He wouldn’t be retired today had Wall Street Journal not done their story…But Vince McMahon still can in his mind when if WWE is sold in nine months or four years for a massive amount of money. And so Vince McMahon retiring is driven greatly by wanting to protect the value of WWE.”

