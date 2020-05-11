Backstage News On Why Vince McMahon’s Office Wasn’t Trashed At Money in the Bank

During Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank PPV event, WWE Superstars battled all around WWE Headquarters. At one point, the fighting found its way into the office of Vince McMahon.

Vince signed off on the segment, allowing the fighting to take place all over WWE HQ, but refused to allow his office to be trashed, according to WrestlingNews.co. This was due to the fact that he didn’t want the talent near the t-rex skill on the wall of his office. The skull is actually real and was a gift from his son-in-law, Triple H, several years ago.

The part where AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fix the chairs back to where they were before they left was a reference to the fact that if someone meets with McMahon, they are expected to do exactly that when they leave.