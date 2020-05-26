Backstage News On Why WWE Delayed Having Crowd Audience At TV Tapings

In regards to WWE having an audience on this week’s WWE RAW, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following as to why the company waited so long:

“I was told that the reason why WWE waited so long to make the decision was that Vince McMahon felt it was a bad look on the company to have so many people seated in the Performance Center during a time when social distancing is being pushed by the health experts.”

It was easier for AEW to have a crowd first because of availability of Covid-19 testing in Jackonsville and Daily’s Place being an open-air venue.

ALSO READ: Backstage News From WWE RAW Tapings – New Barriers, NXT Talents Used In The Crowd, More