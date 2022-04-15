Backstage News On Why WWE Has Changed The Names of Several Superstars

In recent months, several WWE stars have been given name changes such as Walter to Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez to Raquel Rodriquez. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “the actual story behind this is all the talent got a memo and Vince McMahon decreed he doesn’t want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they’ve used before on the indie scene.” Meltzer added that the memo will only apply to newer stars and there will be exceptions such as Gable Steveson.

In regards to Austin Theory becoming Theory, Meltzer noted that the change wasn’t because of Steve Austin but rather due to Theory’s real name being Austin White.