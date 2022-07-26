Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.

According to a recent story from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE chose to start RAW with the brawl segment in order to get the New York City audience to react favorably to Paul.

It was said that WWE executives reasoned that fans would boo Paul when they first saw him, so they had him enter the ring without making an entrance and start the segment without turning on the live camera.

When Paul first entered the ring for the opening section of the event with The Miz, it was said that he was booed “very heavily.”

Paul received some positive reactions from the audience on RAW. However, fans booed when Paul referenced his brother Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match at Madison Square Garden, and they chanted “one more time!” when Miz dropped Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale to end the ImpaulsiveTV segment.

After finishing his WrestleMania 38 run, Paul reportedly negotiated becoming a babyface, which is why The Miz attacked him after they defeated The Mysterios. Paul recently agreed to a deal that includes multiple matches and lasts through 2023, stating that he is “just not a heel anymore.”

The WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set to feature Paul vs. The Miz on Saturday. There is no word yet on what WWE has in store for Paul following the storyline with The Miz.

