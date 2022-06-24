Backstage News on Why WWE Renamed “Talking Smack”

Last Saturday, WWE debuted the first SmackDown LowDown episode. Talking Smack now goes by this name. It follows the same format, with two panellists recapping the SmackDown program from the previous evening. WWE also broadcasts backstage interviews with a few superstars.

Before the premiere of the new A&E program “WWE Smack Talk,” Dave Meltzer stated in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the modification was made to avoid misunderstanding.

On July 10th, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond will present the highlights of that week’s episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals on the debut episode of WWE Smack Talk.

Throughout the upcoming series, current stars, legends, and celebrities will appear on the panel as guests. On the same day, the latest seasons of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends will premiere.

WWE filed a trademark application for the term “WWE Smack Talk” earlier this month. Renee Young, Daniel Bryan, Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and other stars have hosted Talking Smack since its 2016 debut.

