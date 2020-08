As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE taped only one episode of Smackdown and 205 Live last week when two had originally been scheduled.

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted that there was a delay due to more people testing positive for Covid-19:

“They were supposed to tape two Smackdown episodes last week, and I’ve been told by three different sources that the second Smackdown taping got canceled at the last second because they had more positives.”