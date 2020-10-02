Backstage News On Why WWE Still Advertised Nikki Cross For Clash Of Champions

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE reportedly knew at least two days in advance that Nikki Cross would be unavailable for the WWE Clash of Champions PPV but the company decided to continue advertising her for a match against Smackdown women’s champion Bayley.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there has been a policy with WWE for decades to continue advertising a match even when the company knows it won’t be happening as scheduled. Meltzer noted the following:

“I’ve had discussions over it and the excuses are preposterous, largely that ‘why should we be punished when we didn’t make the mistakes’ and ‘we have them under contract so why can’t we advertise them.'”