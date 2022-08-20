Backstage News on Why WWE Wants Shows to Be a TV-14 Rating

In recent weeks, the rumors of WWE moving to TV-14 have cooled off.

It was reported back in July that there were plans for RAW to move to TV-14. It was noted that RAW on the USA Network will have a TV-14 rating as of July 18, ending the PG era.

Plans were changed, and later revealed that the memo sent to company employees was premature and that the decision to switch to TV-14 is still a possibility. The TV-14 rating is assigned to pay-per-view events, and if WWE has its way, the weekly shows will also receive that rating too.

On F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez provided one of the reasonings for WWE’s intentions for the TV-14 rating during an audio show recap. Several fan chants were muted during NXT Heatwave, but they were allowed if the show received a rating higher than TV-PG.

“Honestly one of the reasons that they wanted to go TV-14 was because they’re sick of having to edit out these chants,” Alvarez said.

In the early 1990s, WWE’s programming was primarily geared toward younger audiences. The decision to change the rating to TV-14 was made in the late 1990s, which allowed them to write edgier storylines aimed more at teenagers and adults.

No one is expecting the product to return to the Attitude Era, but a TV-14 rating would give them more freedom to loosen some of their restrictions on storylines and promos.

