Backstage News On Will Ospreay’s AEW Status

Will Ospreay has not been seen since last month, when he lost the AEW International Championship in a triple threat match at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

The bout, which also featured Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet, was well-received by fans. In the end, Will defeated Takeshita twice with his hidden blade before Don Callis pulled the referee out of the ring during a pin attempt.

Kyle Fletcher hit Will with a screwdriver, resulting in Ospreay being pinned after taking a running knee from Takeshita for the victory. Following the match, Fletcher hit Ospreay with the tiger driver. Following the angle, Ospreay disappeared from television, leaving fans wondering where he had gone.

According to PWInsider.com, Ospreay has been missing for several weeks due to a routine work visa renewal situation that required him to stay at home in the UK until it was completed. As of this writing, no word on when he’ll return to AEW TV.