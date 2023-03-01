Backstage News On William Regal’s Current WWE Duties

WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has recently attended every RAW and SmackDown taping.

Regal’s duties include watching every match at the tapings and making notes, according to a recent report from PWInsider. After the match, Regal meets with the wrestlers to offer advice and tips on how to make their matches look stronger and more realistic from an in-ring perspective.

Regal also offers advice and tips on how the wrestlers can improve their selling, physicality during lock-ups and reversals, and other aspects of the match.

It was noted that Regal is essentially offering suggestions on how to improve the match’s finer details so that everyone appears to be more powerful inside the ring.

Regal is currently only working with the main roster. Due to the terms of his AEW release, he is unable to appear on WWE TV until January 1, 2024. He reportedly left AEW in order to work with his son, WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, and because he no longer wanted to be an on-air talent.

Regal had previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, but he was let go in January 2022, bringing his 20-year career with the company to an end. He began working for AEW in March of last year, but requested his release near the end of the year, which was granted by AEW President Tony Khan, but the conditions mentioned above.