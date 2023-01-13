Backstage News on William Regal’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal confirmed his departure from AEW in a public statement. Regal reportedly returned to WWE in early January, and his official title has been revealed as Vice President of Global Talent Development.

It would appear that Regal’s new position requires him to attend every recording of Raw and Smackdown from this point forward, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. He appeared in several of the most recent TV recordings that were made. On the most recent Tuesday, WWE NXT was held in Orlando, but he was not there.

Regal will be unable to appear on WWE television in 2023 as a condition of leaving AEW.

Following the announcement of Vince McMahon’s return to WWE, Regal has become the subject of internet memes. You can check one out below: