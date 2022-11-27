Backstage News on William Regal’s WWE Return Being Discussed

William Regal’s name has been mentioned as a possible WWE return, but if it happens, it won’t be until next year.

After his segment with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite, Dave Meltzer answered a fan question about Regal on Wrestling Observer Radio. While it appeared that Regal was being written off, AEW has bigger plans for him, and he still has months left on his contract.

Meltzer stated, “I would just say that when his contract is up, it would not surprise me. Tony can make him a better offer and all that. It is certainly something that has been discussed. I will just say that.”

Meltzer commented on the length of Regal’s AEW contract, “His contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal…I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don’t know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained.”

Regal, according to Meltzer, is, “certainly a story that’s up in the air, it’s not a non-story. That’s probably the best way to put it right now.”

For what it’s worth, just before Saturday night’s Survivor Series, Triple H paid tribute to Regal by posting clips of his previous “WarGames” announcements. Regal made his AEW Revolution debut in March, so if he is on a one-year contract, it will expire sometime in February or early March.

