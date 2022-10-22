Backstage News on Willow Signing With AEW, More Wrestlers Sign Full-Time Contracts

Friday night, AEW confirmed that Willow Nightingale is “All Elite,” as she has signed a full-time contract with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn’t confirmed if it was tiered or full-time.

When Willow left MLW, the company believed it was to sign a full-time contract with another company. Since this summer, independent promotions don’t appear to have needed to directly clear her bookings with AEW. The backstage reaction to the signing was reported as positive.

According to the report, several other wrestlers have signed full-time contracts but have yet to receive the “All Elite” graphic, as Ariya Daivari was in the same situation over the summer.