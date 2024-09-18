Backstage News On WWE “Aggressively” Trying To Re-Sign Three Top Talents

PWInsider.com reports that WWE is “aggressively” trying to re-sign three of their top talents as they are currently in re-signing season, a period that could potentially reshape the WWE landscape. With several talents either re-signing or choosing to part ways with the company, the stakes are high and the potential impact on the WWE landscape is significant.

The talents are WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley.

It is possible that each of these stars still have time left on their respective deals, but WWE is demonstrating its proactive approach by making determined attempts to lock them into long-term contracts that will keep them with the company for the foreseeable future.