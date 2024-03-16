Backstage News On WWE Allowing Talent To Work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X Event

WWE has agreed to let several wrestlers work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event next month.

Many were surprised to hear this news as WWE rarely allows things like this to occur unless they already have a working relationship with a promotion, like feeder systems in the UK or EVOLVE years ago.

WWE currently work with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, sending NXT stars to specific shows but rarely allowing main roster talent to work non-WWE events.

Shayna Baszler is the first to be announced, and more stars will follow soon. Here we have yet another key distinction between the WWE under Triple H and the company under Vince McMahon.

Dave Meltzer stated in his daily update on F4Wonline.com that they “were told it was a Paul Levesque decision and that Paul Levesque has a different view on these things than Vince McMahon had.”