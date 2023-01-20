Backstage News on WWE Announcing Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble Return

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced that Cody Rhodes would compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome.

Rhodes has been out since Hell in the Cell in June 2022, when he underwent surgery to repair a completely torn pec muscle he had before the match.

The announcement was made in a video package that showed his recovery. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE chose to announce his return early for two reasons. Everyone expected him to appear at the show, and the company was overjoyed with the surprises in store.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Rhodes has been preparing by training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Rhodes was not cleared at the time of the announcement.

“We were told he was not cleared as of when his name was announced, but the fact it was announced tells me it’s just a formality,” according to Meltzer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes has been preparing for his return to the ring at the WWE Performance Center, with Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy reportedly handpicked by Rhodes to assist him.