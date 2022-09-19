Backstage News on WWE Booking Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for Crown Jewel

Following the revelation that Logan Paul will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, a number of fans have questioned the reasoning behind WWE’s decision to hold this match.

Although Paul has a sizable following on social media, and the match is likely to attract some non-wrestling fans, the main reason that this match is taking place has more to do with Saudi Arabia.

On “Sunday Night’s Main Event” which airs on TSN Radio, host Dave Meltzer provided an explanation regarding the matter.

“He’s a big deal in Saudi Arabia,” Meltzer said. “He’s a big deal to the Saudi Arabian prince and that’s the whole thing of these shows.”

Meltzer continued by saying that the show in question has nothing to do with trying to sell tickets because it is already sold out. He said, “Nothing to do with that. Tickets in Saudi Arabia mean nothing. It’s not even part of the game. Of course, TV numbers whatever. If he draws younger viewers, that’s good but it’s not a play for TV ratings. It is a play because the prince wants celebrity fights in Saudi Arabia to build the name in the media of Saudi Arabia and Logan Paul will get more of the type of press that Saudi Arabia is looking for than Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins.”

Meltzer continued, “That’s what Saudi Arabia is there for. Saudi Arabia is for matches that the prince wants that will get press attention around the world for Saudi Arabia so this is a great match for that.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are currently no plans for Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Title this year.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)