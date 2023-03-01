Backstage News On WWE Booking Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns Rematch

As PWMania.com previously reported, the March 4 WWE live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will feature an Elimination Chamber rematch between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was announced just this week after WWE nixed the original plan for the Toronto match, which had Reigns and Solo Sikoa teaming to take on Zayn and Kevin Owens.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was changed due to obvious WWE creative reasons.

Even at a non-televised live event, it doesn’t seem like it would make sense for Zayn and Owens to team up so soon while they’re still trying to repair their friendship on The Road to WrestleMania 39.

There’s also the significance of scheduling a rematch for Zayn in his home country of Canada. WWE sold around 600 tickets for the tag team bout in just a few days after announcing Reigns for the Toronto show.