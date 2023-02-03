Backstage News on WWE Bringing NXT Talent as Alternates for the Royal Rumble

WWE dismissed Vince McMahon’s edict from last year not to use NXT talent in Royal Rumble matches.

Prior to the match, Fightful reported that WWE had higher-ups reach out to NXT management and make arrangements for who they wanted for the event from the developmental brand.

The match featured several NXT stars, including Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell. Several names, however, were brought to the show but were not used.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ivy Nile from the Diamond Mine was brought in as an alternate but was not used.

Meltzer wrote, “The company brought in a few extra women for the Rumble as alternates. One name known for being a late cut was Ivy Nile.”