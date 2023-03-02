Backstage News On WWE Changing Finish To Elimination Chamber Match

At last month’s Elimination Chamber PLE, WWE scheduled a third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, with Lashley winning.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE talked about Steve Austin, Gunther, Lashley, and Bray Wyatt as potential challengers for Lesnar at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. While Austin declined to face “The Beast,” Lesnar rejected the idea of facing Wyatt, and it is still unknown why the Gunther match didn’t take place.

In a promo before Elimination Chamber, Wyatt warned the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar at the PLE to run because he was coming for them. Omos vs. Lesnar has already been officially announced by WWE, and Wyatt vs. Lashley will take place at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer elaborated on the situation involving Lesnar at WrestleMania while he was speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio. As soon as Lesnar vs. Wyatt was ruled out, WWE had to alter the outcome of Lesnar vs. Lashley, with Lashley winning instead of Lesnar. Meltzer also confirmed the plans for Lesnar vs. Wyatt.

“Originally, what was going to happen was Brock beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. That’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview (on SmackDown calling for the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar at the PLE), but after they did that, they had to change the finish, and Brock had to…now…Bobby Lashley is in that spot.”

