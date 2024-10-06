Backstage News On WWE Changing Original Finish To Bad Blood Match

The WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event, held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, pitted Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio in a shark cage. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Mysterio fell out of the cage down the stretch and was hanging by his ankle. Ripley grabbed a kendo stick and hit Mysterio with it. Raquel Rodriguez returned from a hiatus and attacked Ripley from behind before knocking her out with a power bomb. Raquel placed Morgan on top of Ripley after the bell rang, indicating a DQ.

Rodriguez had been away from WWE for several months as she battled Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. On Monday Night Raw’s February 26 episode, she defeated Chelsea Green in a squash match. Following that, she was removed from television.

According to Fightful Select, “It was implied that the original finish to Rhea vs. Liv was Liv winning with Raquel’s help. However the referee couldn’t justify not doing a DQ finish as he saw everything unfold.”

WWE will cover the fallout from this angle on Monday’s Raw.