Backstage News On WWE Changing The Way They Handle Promo Segments

PWInsider.com reports a significant shift in WWE’s approach to promo segments. The internal run-sheets for last Monday’s RAW featured the writers for the segments, a new addition to the company’s usual protocol.

WWE generally only lists match producers or producers of in-ring and backstage segments that involve physicality. One source within the company said this is another example of the company’s natural evolution, particularly in terms of how it handles creative.

Alexandra Williams was listed for the CM Punk promo segment that kicked off Monday’s RAW, while Brian Parise did the “Main Event” Jey Uso promo and Christian Scovell did the Sami Zayn promo. Williams, a senior writer for the company, has worked in WWE for four years, bringing her wealth of experience and creative insights to the promo segment. Parise and Scovell, both seasoned writers, also played crucial roles in shaping the narrative of their respective promos.