Backstage News On WWE Changing WrestleMania 39 Plans Within The Last Week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka are among the marquee matches WWE has scheduled for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The card has changed, though, and Brock Lesnar’s opponent is now different.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that the WrestleMania card had changed as recently as this past week while discussing how WWE was moving toward Omos vs. Brock Lesnar on Wrestling Observer Radio.

While fans speculate whether the match was suggested by Vince McMahon, who was a big fan of Omos when he was in charge of creative, Meltzer stated that if Lesnar didn’t want to do it, he wouldn’t.

“I can’t say that was due to Vince, but I can say that was a change. Most of this WrestleMania card,” Meltzer stated. “Most of this WrestleMania card was planned out…they actually planned out most of this card further in advance than usual, which is Paul Levesque’s credit probably. Usually, some of the top matches are planned out in December/November and then you kind of fill it in from there. This one, there’s a lot by October that they had. There’s definitely been many changes since October also. This was a change…I can’t say the day the Lesnar match changed and then it might change Monday too. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, but I do know there were changes to the card in the last week or two for whatever that was.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)