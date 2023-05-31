Backstage News On WWE Considering Major Plans For Upcoming NXT Call-Up, More

WWE NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov is reportedly being considered for a role in Imperium.

Dragunov was considered for a main roster call-up a few weeks ago, specifically for a role in the Imperium faction on RAW, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin. There is talk of bringing Dragunov up to the main roster to join Imperium, but only after WWE SummerSlam in early August, according to @WRKDWrestling.

Dragunov’s decision to join Imperium is particularly intriguing given his history with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. It’s unclear whether Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will stay in the group.

It was also mentioned that after NXT Battleground on Sunday, Dragunov’s Last Man Standing victory over Dijak, as well as the tournament finals bout that saw new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeat Lyra Valkyria, were praised backstage.

It was previously stated that NXT officials were “absolutely thrilled” with the outcome of Battleground, with some believing it was the best NXT “milestone” event in some time. According to one WWE source, Battleground was “worlds ahead” of NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT main roster call-ups are expected to continue in the near future, as there were some farewells after Battleground on Sunday night. The WWE insider stated that fans can expect call-ups to arrive gradually in the near future. Bron Breakker, The Creed Brothers, and either Ilja Dragunov or Dijak are getting called up, and it appears that Dragunov will be called up over Dijak, but this has not been confirmed.