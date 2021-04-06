Backstage News On WWE Considering Women’s Battle Royal For WrestleMania

WWE reportedly considered holding the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal this year.

As noted, WWE announced last night that a Tag Team Turmoil Match will take place during Night One of WrestleMania 37 with the winners going on to Night Two to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that one idea discussed before the Tag Team Turmoil match was decided on was to hold the annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, and then have the final two competitors be named “winners” to form a tag team on Night Two. This new tag team would have then challenged Baszler and Jax for the titles.

WWE has announced four teams for the Turmoil match – Natalya and Tamina Snuka, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, Lana and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. However, we noted before that a deleted graphic revealed that Carmella and Billie Kay will be added to the match to make it a five-team Tag Team Turmoil.