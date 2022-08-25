Backstage News on WWE Contacting AEW Talents, Update AEW’s E-mail to WWE

WWE officials allegedly contacted multiple AEW talents, prompting AEW officials to contact WWE.

As previously reported, a talent meeting was held prior to AEW Dynamite in Cleveland on Wednesday, and one of the topics discussed was rumors of contract tampering and inquiries. It was noted that AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent a message or e-mail about the contract tampering allegations to WWE, specifically to Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio and PWInsider, sources have now reported that WWE has contacted multiple people under contract with AEW. There has been no confirmation of who was contacted or what was said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Parekh’s e-mail to WWE officials was to warn them not to tamper with any AEW contracted talent.

Khan was said to be “fired up” and “impassioned” at the meeting, and “very much animated” when discussing how WWE has always dominated the pro wrestling business, and how AEW was founded to give fans an alternative. According to PWInsider, AEW was upset with “some lines” being thrown from WWE circles towards AEW contracted talents for obvious reasons, which led to Khan informing the AEW crew about Parekh’s e-mail to Khan and McMahon.

Parekh was also said to have sent the e-mail to WWE right before the meeting started, which was around 3-4pm ET on Wednesday.

Khan reportedly stated that AEW is an industry “that has long been dominated by WWE” and that he put everything into AEW to improve things for wrestlers.