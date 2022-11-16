Backstage News on WWE Contracts and Relaxed Terms for Returning Superstars

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several wrestlers since taking over in the summer, and new details on some of the contracts signed by returning Superstars have emerged.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, several talents brought back to SmackDown are under three-year contracts that will expire in the summer of 2025.

Members of Hit Row (“Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis) are reportedly on three-year contracts that expire around the same time.

It was noted that some of the returning talents have outside representation and were able to negotiate different deals.

Several of the wrestlers brought back were able to negotiate the use of some of their outside projects and platforms, which would not have been permitted under the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Many of those terms had already been relaxed as far back as WrestleMania 38 Week, but now even more have been relaxed.

The preparation for some of the recent returns ranged from the day before the Superstar appeared, to less than one week for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, to a few weeks for Johnny Gargano, to well over a month for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. It has not been confirmed that all of these names are under three-year contracts, nor has it been confirmed that Wyatt is under a longer contract, but it is possible.

Kross, Scarlett, Gargano, Anderson, Gallows, Dolla, B-Fab, Adonis, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Emma, Mia Yim, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai were all brought back during the Triple H era.