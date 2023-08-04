Backstage News On WWE Deciding Details For Top SummerSlam Match Stipulation

The WWE SummerSlam lineup is nearly complete, with the event taking place on Saturday from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The main event features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

The card also includes an MMA Rules match between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, which comes at a time when Rousey is expected to take a break.

WWE has yet to reveal the details of this match, as well as the rules for it. In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer guessed it means “knockout or submission finish and no pins.”

It is unclear as that has not been specified. “We do know the reason nothing was announced is because they hadn’t settled on exactly what MMA rules means,” Meltzer added.