Backstage News on WWE Deciding Not to Bring Back Finn Balor’s Demon Persona

WWE reportedly planned to bring back The Demon persona of Finn Balor.

PWMania.com previously reported on a possible Demon Balor vs. the Brood version of WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39. WWE had planned for Edge vs. Balor to fight inside the Cell at the Royal Rumble last month, but Edge’s filming schedule prevented the build and match from taking place.

The rumors that WWE planned to use Balor as The Demon in the nixed Cell match at The Rumble have not been confirmed, according to an update from Fightful Select.

Some felt that The Demon didn’t fit the current iteration of The Judgment Day, so they were opposed to using the gimmick in this situation. Others, however, felt that the Cell match at The Rumble would have benefited from The Demon’s return.

There has been no word on when WWE will announce the Edge vs. Balor Cell match for WrestleMania 39, presuming that is still the plan. There’s also no word on whether they’ll use the Demon and Brood personas to bring the long-running feud to an end.

On the main roster, Balor has only used The Demon seven times. Balor’s loss to current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2021 Extreme Rules pay-per-view was the last time we saw The Demon.