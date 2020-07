Although WWE was looking into making plans of holding events with live fans in attendance at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, those plans have been halted.

According to a new report by Fightful, WWE had plans to get shows with fans in attendance come July. People in WWE were said to have been notified and told that those plays were delayed.

WWE reps informed Fightful that the information regarding the shows was not accurate, but no other details were offered outside of that.