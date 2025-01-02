Backstage News On WWE Delaying Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament is nearing its conclusion, though the finals won’t take place as initially planned. Originally set for next week’s Raw on Netflix debut episode, the finals have been rescheduled to the January 13 episode of Raw.

During this week’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Dakota Kai will face Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE made the scheduling change to ensure the match receives the attention it deserves.

“We are told that WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament off of the Netflix debut in order for the match to not get lost in the shuffle,” the report noted. “It seems like WWE wants to get this title off and running in a big way and felt as though having it mixed in with a show the size of the Netflix premiere would not do that justice.”

By rescheduling the finals, WWE aims to spotlight the new championship and provide a platform that highlights its significance as a major addition to the women’s division.