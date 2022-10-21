Backstage News on WWE Discussing Bringing Back the King of the Ring Tournament

WWE may bring back a fan-favorite gimmick with the King of the Ring tournament in 2023 as the company looks to shake up its premium live event schedule.

Many fans have lobbied WWE to bring back the tournament, whether as a standalone event or as a televised event.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “there is talk of bringing back the King of the Ring tournament with a show that would be both King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring.”

Vince McMahon cancelled the yearly pay-per-view event after the 2002 edition due to declining buy rates. Since then, the company has held several television tournaments or network specials. WWE held the tournament finals as part of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year.

If WWE wanted to make the tournament a standalone event, they wouldn’t have to worry about how it would draw as Peacock has guaranteed money for all premium live events.

Zelina Vega won the inaugural ‘Queen’s Crown’ tournament in 2021, while Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring tournament last year.