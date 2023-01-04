Backstage News on WWE Discussions for Major Change to Bobby Lashley’s Character

Bobby Lashley appears to be on the verge of turning heel.

WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business in recent weeks (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin).

On Monday’s Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to enter the ring, and MVP could be seen in the background talking with Adam Pearce. Benjamin and Alexander were also with MVP. This comes after MVP recently inquired about Lashley’s well-being.

Lashley vowed to bring the group back together as recently as November.

WWE discussions about turning Lashley’s heel soon have reportedly picked up, according to PWInsider. In the storyline, he was fired at one point due to his behavior.

MVP and Lashley founded the group in May 2020, before adding Benjamin and Alexander. After a brief reunion in 2021, the group officially disbanded in 2022.

