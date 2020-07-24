Backstage News On WWE Doing A Revamped Nation Of Domination

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was talk that WWE was planning to introduce a revamped version of the Nation of Domination faction from the late 1990s.

In addition to Ron Simmons, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Mark Henry was also going to be part of the storyline but unlike Simmons, Henry did not appear on RAW. Meltzer added that the angle may have already been dropped:

“We do know people who thought from a real life timing situation that redoing the Nation right now would be incredibly tone deaf, so a lot did want it nixed.”