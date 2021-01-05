Backstage News On WWE Doing Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg return to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, challenging him for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

The match was planned as the new top title match for the Rumble just a few days ago, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE officials reportedly decided over the weekend that no one else was ready to challenge McIntyre at the pay-per-view, and that Goldberg was the top candidate for McIntyre’s next contender.