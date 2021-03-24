Backstage News On WWE Fastlane Match Finish Botched

WWE Fastlane took place Sunday night, but not all of the matches really went according to plan.

Big E successfully defended his IC Title against Apollo Crews during the event, but some fans were confused by the finish. It seemed very sloppy and there is a reason for that.

Poorly executed finish in the Big E vs. Apollo Crews match. I don’t even know what to say.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/jZalLvrKuy — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) March 21, 2021

PWMania.com has learned that the conclusion of the Big E and Apollo Crews Intercontinental Title match was botched. Big E was still slated to retain the title.

Apollo Crews got his heel heat back by beating down Big E after the match. It wasn’t supposed to end the way it did, but they still went with it because there was no other choice during a live broadcast.

