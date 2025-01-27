Backstage News On WWE Giving Tag Team A Push Leading Into WrestleMania

One of the marquee matchups scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair defending their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan has been looking to regain momentum after dropping the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley earlier this month on the Raw on Netflix premiere. Since then, Raquel Rodriguez has been positioned as Morgan’s bodyguard, aligning with her following the title loss.

On the other side, Naomi and Bianca Belair were paired as champions after Jade Cargill was ambushed in the parking lot in a mystery attack. WWE has been subtly hinting that Naomi may be involved in the incident, adding intrigue to tonight’s bout.

According to PWInsider.com, there has been significant backstage chatter about Morgan and Rodriguez receiving a major push as a tag team in the lead-up to WrestleMania, which could suggest a potential title change on tonight’s episode. If Morgan and Rodriguez secure the victory, it could mark the beginning of a dominant run for the newly-formed duo heading into WWE’s biggest season of the year.