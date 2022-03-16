Backstage News On WWE Having RAW Stars Appearing On NXT 2.0

The Miz appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 and interviewed newly crowned NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on MizTV. He is the latest main roster star to appear on NXT, with AJ Styles previously working a match against Grayson Waller.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s strategy is to build the developmental brand by having a star from RAW on the show almost every week and to plug it during Monday Night RAW as both shows air on the USA Network. The idea is for it to help build NXT’s ratings.

Although there was no angle done on RAW, WWE still promoted Tuesday’s NXT through an advertisement on the show.