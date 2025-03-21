Backstage News On WWE Holding Off Alexa Bliss Return

After making a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has only made a handful of television appearances and is once again on hiatus.

Her most recent in-ring appearance was in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. However, fans hoping to see her during WrestleMania 41 weekend were left disappointed, as Fanatic Events confirmed earlier this week that Bliss has been removed from the scheduled WWE World appearance at the Las Vegas Convention Center, set for April 17th–21st. She had previously been advertised for the event.

Bliss has not publicly addressed her current absence, leaving fans speculating about her next move.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“The belief is that Bliss is off TV and will return when they start the Wyatt Sicks back on SmackDown.”

WWE has not announced an official return date for The Wyatt Sicks, who have been absent from television since late 2024, though their cryptic presence has continued through unsettling messages across social media and programming. Bliss’s association with the faction appears to remain a key part of WWE’s long-term plans.