Backstage News On WWE Keeping John Cena’s Heel Turn Secret

After nearly two decades as WWE’s ultimate babyface, John Cena finally turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, betraying Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock. The shocking turn was executed with extreme secrecy, as WWE worked behind the scenes to prevent leaks.

According to Fightful Select, WWE strategically placed The Rock’s segment in the middle of the internal run sheet to protect Cena’s heel turn from being spoiled. Triple H revealed at the post-show press conference that he personally managed the truck layout to control all aspects of the moment, ensuring only a select few were aware of what was coming.

The move reportedly stunned many within the company, as the secrecy surrounding The Rock’s creative direction has been on a “need-to-know” basis. While Cena and Rhodes were informed ahead of time that they would wrestle at WrestleMania 41, there is still no confirmation on whether The Rock himself will compete at the event.

The report also confirmed that WWE intentionally foreshadowed Travis Scott’s involvement with the Friday poster release, which hinted at his connection to The Rock and Cena’s new alliance. WWE had been negotiating Scott’s involvement for over a month, but his exact role in the ongoing storyline remains unclear.

Cena’s heel turn, The Rock’s cryptic role, and Scott’s WWE debut have set the stage for an unpredictable road to WrestleMania 41, with more twists likely to come in the weeks ahead.