Backstage News on WWE Keeping Return of a RAW Star a Secret

Dolph Ziggler is a dependable veteran for WWE who is used when needed because he is a good talent both in the ring and on the microphone.

Ziggler made his return to WWE television this week on RAW. It happened when he confronted Austin Theory, who was defending his US Championship against Mustafa Ali.

Ziggler argued with Ali after the referee called for the bell and awarded Theory the DQ victory, which meant he retained his title. Ali was upset that Ziggler cost him the match. Theory returned to the ring and defeated both stars.

According to Fightful Select, Ziggler’s return was not listed internally on any call sheets, production notes, or lineup for the show in order to keep it a surprise for fans and prevent it from leaking before the show.

With Ziggler’s return and rekindling of his feud with Theory, it appears that Ziggler will be the next star to challenge Theory for the WWE United States Championship in order to get revenge for losing to Theory several weeks ago.