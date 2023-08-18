Backstage News On WWE Main Roster Plans For Tag Team That Has Been Working In NXT

Los Lotharios are being prepared for a possible return to the WWE main roster.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to WWE NXT this summer, announcing their intention to climb to the top of the NXT tag team division. However, tensions between the cousins prompted this week’s vignette, which featured encouraging words from their grandfather, the legendary Humberto Garza Sr., who died in October 2022. The vignette is shown below, along with comments from Garza and Carrillo.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that, while Garza and Carrillo are currently working in NXT, there is a long-term main roster plan for them to return to RAW or SmackDown as a top babyface tag team.

The new Garza Sr. vignette was created to establish Garza and Carrillo as genuine Mexican babyfaces.