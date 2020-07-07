Backstage News On WWE Making Changes To Match Intro Presentation

WWE decided to make a presentational change on recent tapings of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, according to WrestlingInc. That change being removing ring announcers from the ring when making introductions for the Superstars.

The report suggests the plan is to only have ring announcers in the ring for introductions during title bouts.

As seen on this past week’s SmackDown live, there were no introductions for AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Championship. The match started right off the commercial break after a pre-match brawl.