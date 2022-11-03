Backstage News on WWE Making NXT Cuts Regularly

NXT stars Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng were released by WWE earlier this week.

Although much has changed since Triple H took over WWE creative and talent relations, the company’s practise of regularly laying off employees has not.

As a result, people have been wondering whether the company will end up firing more employees in the future.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE still intends to regularly release NXT talent if they believe they are not progressing as quickly as the company desires.

Meltzer also confirmed that Hayward’s lack of advancement was due to his work ethic rather than his lack of progress.

“The feeling was that for all the people who were dropped, the main reason was lack of progression – they thought they weren’t improving fast enough. That’s going to be the case – they’re going to be cutting people at the 6-month mark, at the 1-year mark if they’re not progressing at a certain level. Anyone who doesn’t get to TV within two years will get cut. We’re going to get regular developmental cuts. But with Bodhi Hayward, it was more than that. It was the work ethic.”

